Some western Pennsylvania areas could see several inches of snow, winds up to 50 mph on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a snowy Sunday for areas north as well as the ridges and Laurel Highlands.

FIRST ALERT: Sunday snow showers, cold and gusty winds!

AWARE: It'll be calm next week.

We lost an hour of sleep, but we will have more daylight in the evening.

Sunday is another First Alert Weather Day with blustery conditions expected. There's a wind advisory for the ridges of Fayette, Westmoreland, Indiana and all of Somerset County along with Garrett County, Maryland, until noon. Wind gusts will be up to 50 mph.

(Photo: KDKA)

There's also a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 a.m. Monday for Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong and Indiana counties as well as the ridges and Laurel Highlands, where 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible through this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Garrett County, Maryland, where some localized areas are expected to pick up over 5 inches of snow. Visibility and slick roads could be an issue while traveling.

(Photo: KDKA)

Highs today will be well below normal in the upper 30s and feeling in the mid-20s. Dig out the winter coat, hat, gloves and boots if you're heading outside!

(Photo: KDKA)

We then become mostly sunny on Monday with highs back in the upper 40s. Above normal temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny.

The 70s return for the end of the week for some, and so does the chance for rain showers.

(Photo: KDKA)

