Snow shovelers needed for Steelers-Bills playoff game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow shovelers are needed this weekend in Orchard Park, New York, for the Steelers' playoff game against the Bills.

In a post on the team's website, the Buffalo Bills said anyone 18 years and older interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium can arrive at Highmark Stadium on Saturday starting at 10 p.m. Anyone who is under 18 and wants to help can with proper working papers, the Bills said.

The team's news release said shovelers can make $20 per hour and can work through the night Saturday into Sunday morning. There also will be complimentary food and breaks in a "comfortable warm area."

"Prospective snow shovelers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather (gloves, scarves, hats, coats, etc.) and to bring their own shovels, if possible, (shovels will be provided if you do not have one)," the team said on its website.

On Saturday night, snow shovelers can enter and park in Lot 6 off Abbott Road and go to the Jani-King office trailer at the bottom of the steps to register. Shovelers are encouraged to pre-register to save time. You can pre-register here.

Those interested in shoveling snow must have proper photo identification to work, the team says. Anyone with questions can email Jani-King at jksnowevent2024@gmail.com.

First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin said on Friday that there will also be some snow showers on Saturday in the Orchard Park area, with strong winds expected. He added that the 1 to 3 inches of snow that is expected during the day on Saturday will make for difficult travel. On Sunday morning, the snow and wind will likely continue.