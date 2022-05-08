Smoke damages home in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Smoke erupted from the roof of a Neshannock Township home today.
The fire chief said a couple was renting the house, but they were not inside at the time of the fire.
Several rooms were damaged as a result of the incident.
The chief said the fire likely started outside the home in a mulch bed and spread up the side of the home.
