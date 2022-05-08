Watch CBS News
Local News

Smoke damages home in Neshannock Township

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Smoke erupts from roof in Neshannock Township; no one hurt
Smoke erupts from roof in Neshannock Township; no one hurt 00:21

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Smoke erupted from the roof of a Neshannock Township home today.

The fire chief said a couple was renting the house, but they were not inside at the time of the fire.

Several rooms were damaged as a result of the incident.

The chief said the fire likely started outside the home in a mulch bed and spread up the side of the home.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 7:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.