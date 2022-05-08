Smoke damages home in Neshannock Township

Smoke erupts from roof in Neshannock Township; no one hurt

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Smoke erupted from the roof of a Neshannock Township home today.

The fire chief said a couple was renting the house, but they were not inside at the time of the fire.

Several rooms were damaged as a result of the incident.

The chief said the fire likely started outside the home in a mulch bed and spread up the side of the home.