Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn't indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Metz is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:33 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.