Small hits clutch 3-pointer to lift Oklahoma State to 70-66 victory over West Virginia

Javon Small hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining and Oklahoma State held on to defeat West Virginia 70-66 on Saturday in Oklahoma State's annual Remember the Ten game.

It was 27 years ago Saturday that 10 members of the Oklahoma State basketball family died when their plane crashed in a snowstorm.

The Cowboys had only one other lead in the final 10 minutes before Small's 3-pointer gave them a 67-66 lead. Noah Farrakhan then missed in the paint, but Akok Akok grabbed the offensive rebound. He lost possession on a steal by Brandon Garrison, who was fouled and made two free throws for the Cowboys.

Akok missed a 3-point try for West Virginia, OSU's Bryce Thompson made one free throw, then Kobe Johnson's 3-pointer was off the mark for the Mountaineers.

Garrison made 6 of 8 shots and 8 of 10 free throws to lead Oklahoma State with 20 points. He also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Small scored 15 points to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists. John-Michael Wright added 10 points.

Kerr Kriisa made 6 of 8 3-pointers and led West Virginia with 21 points. Quinn Slazinski scored 18 and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. The Mountaineers (7-13, 2-5) have not won a road game this season.

