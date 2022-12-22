Slippery Rock University names new president

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Slippery Rock University's next president has been chosen.

After a nationwide search, Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Board of Governors unanimously selected Karen Riley to lead the school.

Riley will take over for William Behre, who is retiring at the end of June of next year.

The university said Riley has been provost and chief academic officer at Regis University in Denver since 2021 and was the dean of the University of Denver's College of Education before that.

"Dr. Riley is committed to listening to all voices on campus and working in partnership with students, faculty and staff," said State System Chancellor Dan Greenstein in a press release.

"SRU is an outstanding and vibrant institution that is improving the lives of students and providing a high quality and career-relevant public higher education. This is an exciting time for SRU, and I believe Karen is the perfect person to lead the university. I look forward to working with her."

Riley's appointment takes effect on July 1.