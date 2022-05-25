Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews respond to fatal Lawrence County crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews respond to fatal Lawrence County crash
Crews respond to fatal Lawrence County crash 00:21

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - At least one person was killed in a crash in Lawrence County.

The fatal crash happened Wednesday on Route 19 near Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township. 

Photos from the scene show a truck on its side and a heavily damaged vehicle. 

Details are limited, and there's been no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured. 

The person who was killed has not been identified. 

First published on May 25, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.