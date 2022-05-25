Crews respond to fatal Lawrence County crash

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - At least one person was killed in a crash in Lawrence County.

The fatal crash happened Wednesday on Route 19 near Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.

Photos from the scene show a truck on its side and a heavily damaged vehicle.

Details are limited, and there's been no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The person who was killed has not been identified.