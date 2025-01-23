Slippery Rock University students left scrambling due to no electricity or heat

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - We have been flooded with messages from students at Slippery Rock University today because of power outages on campus that have made it difficult for them to stay warm, find a comfortable place to sleep, and focus on their schoolwork.

Lights began flickering in several buildings on Wednesday as the area was being hit, like so many others, with sub-zero temperatures.

"There wasn't a good plan, everyone was left to kind of fend for their own, but the CAs did try their best," said Nadiya Leslie, a freshman.

Now, the lights are back on but it has left many students wondering what the plan was.

North Hall is the oldest dorm on Slippery Rock's campus and students who live there said they got a chaotic, confusing wake-up call in the middle of a bitterly cold night.

"We were having power issues all day and having little flickers, some longer than others," said Owen Campbell, also a freshman.

"For about two hours it was off with no heat and everything and then we all went to bed like normal and then at 2 a.m., we woke up to people pounding on our doors telling us to evacuate," added Leslie.

The university had put out an alert late on Wednesday night, saying North Hall and seven other upper campus buildings were experiencing a localized power outage. An alert a few hours late said North Hall students had to relocate for the evening.

"We just grabbed a pillow and a blanket and went downstairs," recalled Isabella Cornejo. "The CAs were trying to organize and figure out where we were going."

"We had about 15 minutes to gather essentials and get out of the building, they relocated us to Rhodes Hall where we were left sleeping on the floor, it was a warm place to sleep," Campbell explained.

Cornejo told us that the university told them if they could go home or have friends on campus, and try to go with with them, but if that wasn't available, they were sent to Rhodes Hall.

"We were all trapped in a little common room," she said. "We slept in the lobby with a bunch of the beds and the chairs in the lobby all squished together."

Classes that were in the buildings without power were moved online for the day.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, the university told students that electricians learned two failed underground connections near Old Main and Miller Auditorium were the cause of the outage.

"None of us got any sleep," Leslie said. "There was no internet or wifi, we couldn't do schoolwork here, had to go to the library or other buildings and it was freezing cold so no one could stay for long."

The lights were officially back on just before 5 p.m. and students from North Hall were allowed back by 6:30.

"I'm just hoping for the best, hoping to get in and do what I need to do and sleep soundly tonight," Cornejo said.