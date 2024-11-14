Slippery Rock Area High School to test air quality amid renovations

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens of students in the Slippery Rock Area School District say they've gotten sick possibly due to the renovation project at the high school.

The renovation project here at Slippery Rock Area High School is in full swing. But in the last few weeks, students have complained about getting sick, and parents want to know if the renovation project is the culprit.

It was brought to the attention of Slippery Rock Area School District officials that as many as 34 students in the high school have gotten sick recently. KDKA-TV was told many of the students have complained of dizziness, light-headedness and nausea —especially in areas of the building close to where construction is underway.

Superintendent Alfonso Angelucci said there is no record of students reporting to the nurse's office with symptoms related to air quality. He did say one parent reached out to the school a few weeks ago worried about the impact of the renovation project on the air quality.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the superintendent said, in part:

"Our high school office has reported no pattern of symptoms related to poor air quality from our construction project. We felt it best to have the testing completed as a cautionary measure."

The air quality testing at the high school will begin next week. Construction is slated to be completed in roughly one year.