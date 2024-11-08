Skimmer placed on credit card reader in Beaver County Shop 'n Save

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County released a video they say shows a man placing a skimming device on a credit card reader at a local grocery store.

The skimming device was found at the Shop 'n Save in Rochester. In the video shared by police, it literally took the suspect just two seconds to put the skimmer on top of the reader and go undetected.

Rochester police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say placed a skimming device on a credit card reader at the local Shop 'n Save.

Video obtained exclusively by KDKA-TV shows the two men lurking around the checkout to make sure no one is looking before attaching the skimmer.

"This guy takes the fraudulent device out of his pocket and within two seconds he slips the cover onto the credit card machine and then they end up coming down to a different register that has a cashier employee at it and checking out their items," said Rochester officer Andrew Krawchyk.

Police say the skimming device was placed on the credit card reader at 1:30 on Oct. 31 and wasn't detected by an employee until the next morning before the store opened. This means the skimmer was on the reader for 6.5 hours, which greatly concerns customers.

Police believe the device would have needed to be physically removed by the suspects in order to download people's information. Nevertheless, police urge customers to check the credit card reader before using it or just use cash.

"I do try to a lot to be vigilant and look out for myself. I have my little pile of money and I want to keep it," customer Victor Razo said.

"I would use cash for the simple fact that there's so many crooked stuff going on here," said customer Israel Tunon.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Shop 'n Save said in part, "Safeguarding our customers' information is of the highest priority. For this reason, inspections are frequently conducted each day that are designed to search for, locate, and disable such devices. We wish to thank everyone involved at our store level for their dedication and we thank the Rochester police for their quick response."

Police are asking anyone who shops at the Shop 'n Save to check their credit card statements. If you recognize the suspect, call police.