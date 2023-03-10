'Skate With The Greats' returning to PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 'Skate with the Greats' is returning to PPG Paints Arena later this month and you can hit the ice with some of the team's former players.
You can take part in skating sessions, autograph signings, and even photo opportunities with former players including Colby Armstrong, Tyler Kennedy, Bryan Trottier, Pierre Larouche, and Ken Wregget.
All the money from ticket sales benefits the work of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Charities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.