Watch CBS News
Local News

Sixth annual Blues and Roots Festival continues this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Blues and Roots Festival kicks off in Cheswick
Blues and Roots Festival kicks off in Cheswick 00:28

CHESWICK (KDKA) - The sixth annual Blues & Roots Festival kicked off on Saturday at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick. 

Those in attendance got the chance to enjoy music from some of their favorite blues performers, and local talent, and also check out what local vendors had to offer. 

To make the event even more special, there were performances from people on the Autism spectrum. 

All proceeds from the festival benefit Autism Pittsburgh and Band Together Pittsburgh, both of which help enrich the lives of those on the spectrum. 

The festival continues today with gates opening at noon. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.