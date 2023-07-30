Sixth annual Blues and Roots Festival continues this weekend

Blues and Roots Festival kicks off in Cheswick

Blues and Roots Festival kicks off in Cheswick

CHESWICK (KDKA) - The sixth annual Blues & Roots Festival kicked off on Saturday at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick.

Those in attendance got the chance to enjoy music from some of their favorite blues performers, and local talent, and also check out what local vendors had to offer.

To make the event even more special, there were performances from people on the Autism spectrum.

All proceeds from the festival benefit Autism Pittsburgh and Band Together Pittsburgh, both of which help enrich the lives of those on the spectrum.

The festival continues today with gates opening at noon.