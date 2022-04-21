Watch CBS News

Sisters give birth to baby boys one hour apart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two sisters from the Altoona area gave birth to two baby boys, one hour apart, in adjacent rooms earlier this week.

Mackenzie Boswell and Mariah Schoening welcomed their children into the world at UPMC Altoona on Monday.

To make things even more incredible, the new cousins weighed the same at birth.

The boys even have the same birthday as their grandfather.

The whole family is looking forward to having the boys grow up together.

