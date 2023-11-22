Pennsylvania nun heading to event dies in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nun from Pennsylvania died in a crash on the way to an event last week.

Sister Augustine Marie Molnar died on Nov. 18 in a crash on Route 183 in Jefferson Township, Berks County, according to a release from the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. The 43-year-old was reportedly on the way to Reading for a religious event.

Her obituary says she was with the community of St. Maximilian Kolbe at the Province house in Cresson, Cambria County. She was also a teacher at All Saints Catholic School in Cresson.

"Sister Augustine Marie was a prayerful, sacrificial and hardworking Sacred Heart Sister who used her many gifts for the glory of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. We pray for her eternal repose and we also ask the Lord for strength and consolation for Sister Augustine Marie's family and friends and religious Sisters who dearly love her," Sr. Mary Joseph Calore, mother provincial of the American Province of the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, posted to X, formerly Twitter.

With broken hearts, we must share the terrible news that our dear Sister Augustine Marie Molnar went unexpectedly into eternal life yesterday, November 18, 2023 at 9:33AM in a car accident in Jefferson Township, Berks County, PA as Sister was traveling to promote vocations.… pic.twitter.com/2mlzJfClII — Sr. Mary Joseph Calore, SSCJ (@sscjusa) November 20, 2023

A viewing for Molnar will be held on Nov. 26 at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Cresson and funeral services will be held on Nov. 27 at the church, according to her obituary. She will then be buried at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery.

"Sister Augustine Marie is loved by her religious Sisters, her family and friends who mourn her sudden and untimely passing. May Sister Augustine Marie, and all our beloved departed, rest in peace," the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus said.