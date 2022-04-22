Single-use plastic bags being eliminated from some Giant Eagle locations

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Beginning today, Giant Eagle is eliminating single-use plastic bags at its Erie locations and that will soon trickle down to our area.

So, what does that mean?

Giant Eagle will incentivize using environmentally-friendly reusable bags.

Paper bags will still be available, but it'll cost you a dime per bag.

Reusable bags will be available to buy for 99 cents each.