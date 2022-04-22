Watch CBS News

Single-use plastic bags being eliminated from some Giant Eagle locations

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle to discontinue single-use plastic bags 00:23

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Beginning today, Giant Eagle is eliminating single-use plastic bags at its Erie locations and that will soon trickle down to our area.

So, what does that mean?

Giant Eagle will incentivize using environmentally-friendly reusable bags.

Paper bags will still be available, but it'll cost you a dime per bag.

Reusable bags will be available to buy for 99 cents each.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.