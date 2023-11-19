Single-lane restrictions set for Interstate 79 to begin the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Single-lane restrictions will be placed on Interstate 79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, Franklin Park boroughs and Ohio and Aleppo townships on Monday and Tuesday.

The restrictions will be in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days between Parkway North and the Neville Island Bridge. An additional lane restriction will also be in place on Route 65 North during the same time on both days.

The work is weather permitting.