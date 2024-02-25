Single-engine plane crash in southern Ohio kill 3, sheriff's office says; FAA, NTSB investigating

A small plane crash near an airport in southern Ohio has claimed the lives of three people, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation indicates that a Piper PA 32 Cherokee Six crashed into a field about a quarter-mile north of the James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson County shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Daniel T. Baker, 44, of Jackson; Zebulon D. Logan, 45, of Lucasville; and Dan Baker, 75, of West Portsmouth, were killed in the crash, the state highway patrol said.

Federal and state authorities and the county sheriff's office had no immediate word on where the single-engine aircraft came from and where it was headed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The Jackson County airport is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south-southeast of Columbus and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.