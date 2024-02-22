Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll announces two Pittsburgh-area stops for his Beautifully Broken Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Billboard 2023 Breakthrough Award-winning singer-songwriter Jelly Roll released dates for his Beautifully Broken Tour and two stops will be in our area.

First, he will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on Tuesday, October 1 and then he will come to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, October 5.

This will be Jelly Roll's biggest headlining tour to date and he's being joined by openers Warren Zeider and Alexandra Kay.

The singer-songwriter had a breakout in 2023, with his album Whitsitt Chapel debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and number two on the top country album charts.

He also cleaned up at the CMT Music Awards, winning three awards to become the most-awarded artist of the night.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will begin on Monday, February 26 at 10 a.m. and last until Thursday, February 29 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on-sale tickets will start on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. on Jelly Roll's website at this link.