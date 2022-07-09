Singer Shawn Mendes postpones world tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In an overnight Instagram and Twitter post, Shawn Mendes is postponing his world tour.

This includes his stop at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for July 20.

In his social media post, he said he's taking a break to heal and take care of his mental health.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," the singer's post read.

Once the rescheduled date is announced, we'll have it here on KDKA.com.