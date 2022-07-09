Watch CBS News
Local News

Singer Shawn Mendes postpones world tour

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Shawn Mendes postpones world tour
Shawn Mendes postpones world tour 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In an overnight Instagram and Twitter post, Shawn Mendes is postponing his world tour.

This includes his stop at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for July 20.

In his social media post, he said he's taking a break to heal and take care of his mental health.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," the singer's post read.

Once the rescheduled date is announced, we'll have it here on KDKA.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 10:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.