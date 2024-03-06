Simone Biles coming to Pittsburgh with Gold Over America Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Simone Biles is coming back to Pittsburgh this year with her team of all-star gymnasts.

The Gold Over America Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 2, the venue announced on social media Wednesday.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, will be joined by squad members Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos and more.

The Gold Across America Tour, or "GOAT," is the only of its kind and is designed to inspire the next generation of gymnasts. The tour's website promises "a high-octane, action-packed experience," like a pop concert that features world-class athletes.

The tour will hit 30 arenas across the country, kicking off in Oceanside in September and wrapping up in Detroit in November.

"Following the success of the 2021 tour, the 2024 edition will embody hope, strength, resilience, and determination. The GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR is all about letting your GOLD shine," the website says.

Biles has won 25 World Championship medals and seven Olympic medals, four of them gold. She is also the first American woman to win seven national all-around titles and first female gymnast to earn three consecutive World All-Around titles.

She last brought the tour to PPG Paints Arena in 2021.