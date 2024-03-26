Pittsburgh-area family-owned farm offers Easter egg hunt rain or shine

MCMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Tuesday, despite the rainy weather, about a dozen kids showed up at Simmons Farm for arts and crafts, fun photos and of course, an Easter egg hunt.

Scott Simmons runs the family-owned farm that has been around for over 40 years. He says that an Easter egg hunt in the lead up to the holiday is a great way to kick off their spring season.

"My wife has been planting plants here all spring to get the greenhouse going," said Simmons. "And we kind of look forward to having the kids come out. It sort of makes our day and makes it all seem worthwhile."

For about $17 a child, kids can take part in arts and crafts like painting flowerpots, they can visit with animals like baby chicks and of course, they can hunt for eggs either in their orchard when it is nice and sunny, or in their greenhouse if it is a little soggy.

Each child only needs to find and collect 12 eggs and turn them in for a goody bag full of candy and small toys.

One dynamic duo that came out Tuesday for some Easter egg amusement was Alex Butor and her son Chatham from Canonsburg.

"There are lots of activities for the kids to do and an indoor Easter egg hunt which makes it that much better on a rainy day," said Alex. "My daughter is going to be jealous because she is not here today. She has to be at school today."

Simmons Farm says there will be no Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday itself, but they say all are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and it should be quite the "egg-sperance."