Significant property tax hike on the table for homeowners in Plum

Property tax hike proposal on table for homeowners in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A significant property tax hike is on the table for homeowners in Plum.

At Monday's meeting, Plum Borough Council proposed to increase the millage rate by nearly 40 percent. Leaders said the tax increase would help fund the borough for at least the next five years.

The proposed increase would mean property owners would pay an extra $185 for every $100,000 of assessed valuation. Borough officials said the tax hike is necessary to avoid cuts to services.

Brenda Demello, who has lived in Plum for decades, said she does not know what she's going to do if the proposal passes. She said since her husband's death, she's been forced to live on a fixed income.

When she heard the borough council wanted to increase property taxes, she said fear immediately set in.

"I actually go to the food bank," Demello said. "So yes, it means a lot to me. It's not extra money. It's Social Security. And I make just a little bit over on my Social Security so I don't qualify for (the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) or any of those."

Plum Borough Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Nov. 13. The meeting is open to the public.