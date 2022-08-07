Sidney Crosby turns 35: A look back at some of Crosby's greatest moments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - August 7, 1987. For Pittsburgh Penguins fans, this date is synonymous with one thing and one thing only: the birth of Penguins' captain, superstar, and future Hockey Hall of Famer, Sidney Crosby.

No longer is Crosby nicknamed "Sid the Kid." His bright-eyed and babyfaced look has given way to a grizzled veteran with a hint of gray throughout his appearance.

As the old saying goes, however, age is just a number, and for Crosby, even now at 35 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down in what has become a young man's game. In 69 games played during the 2021-22 season, Crosby scored an impressive 31 goals, collecting an additional 53 assists for 84 points. Crosby's consistency has earned him countless accolades through the years, including an impressive feat that is still active today.

Elite company.



Sidney Crosby's 70 points (25G-45A) in 56 games this season ensure that he will average a point per game for the 17th time in his career. pic.twitter.com/ociSM2lZBq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2022

Sidney Crosby isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native said he'd like to play at least three more seasons of professional hockey.

With that in mind, take a trip down memory lane to see how Crosby has evolved from a kid into a man and from a junior phenom into a bona fide legend of the game.

The draft pick that changed a franchise's fortunes

OTTAWA, ONT - JULY 30: First overall draft pick Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait during the 2005 National Hockey League Draft on July 30, 2005, at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa, Canada. / Getty Images

Sidney Crosby has been in the spotlight since his schoolboy years, dominating the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League (193 points in 73 games), the United States High School Preparatory program (162 points in 57 games), as well as his now-infamous two-year campaign in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (303 points in 121 games).

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby parlayed his junior success into an incredible 39-goal, 102-point rookie season in 2005-06. Amid increasing rumors of financial struggle and potential relocation, Sidney Crosby's debut effectively helped keep the Penguins in Pittsburgh, setting the scene for nearly 20 years of unparalleled dominance.

Defying the odds

DETROIT - JUNE 12: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins reacts after Game Seven of the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009, in Detroit, Michigan. The Penguins defeated the Red Wings 2-1 in the seventh game to win the Stanley Cup Finals series 4 games to 3. / Getty Images

DETROIT - JUNE 12: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup following the Penguins' victory over the Detroit Red Wings in Game Seven of the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009, in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

Crosby became the youngest captain in NHL history (21 years 10 months 5 days), to lead his band of men to the mountaintop, toppling an impressive Detroit Red Wings team to win the franchise's third Stanley Cup in 2009.

Injury strikes

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in action against the Washington Capitals during the 2011 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Heinz Field on January 1, 2011, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Crosby would take two hits to the head, one from Washington Capitals forward, David Steckel on January 1, 2011, and another from Tampa Bay Lightning blue liner, Victor Hedman on January 5. After experiencing several concussion symptoms, Crosby did not return for the rest of the regular season and missed the 2011 playoffs.

Crosby would miss the first 20 games of the 2011-12 season due to the lingering effects of his concussion. He returned on November 21, 2011, in a game against the New York Islanders, scoring two goals and two assists in a 5-0 shutout victory.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores his first goal of the season against Anders Nilsson #45 of the New York Islanders during the game on November 21, 2011, at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Crosby has not played a game since January 5th after sustaining a concussion. Jared Wickerham / Getty Images

Crosby's concussion-like symptoms had reared their head again by December 2011, resulting in Crosby once again leaving the ice until March 15, 2012, scoring an assist in a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers.

A wasted era?

Following their Stanley Cup victory in 2009, many assumed the Penguins would win multiple championships with their young, talented squad. Dreams of a dynasty were dashed in 2010 following a second-round playoff defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens. Game 7 on May 12, 2010, would be the final game at Mellon Arena.

MONTREAL- MAY 12: Fans burn a picture of Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the streets of downtown Montreal after the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on May 12, 2010, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Penguins 5-2 winning the series. Richard Wolowicz / Getty Images

PITTSBURGH - MAY 12: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins shakes hands with Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Montreal Canadiens after a 5-2 Canadiens victory in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Mellon Arena on May 12, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gregory Shamus/NHLI via Getty Images

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's injuries prevented the Penguins from progressing past the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, even with a 3-1 series lead.

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 27: Arron Asham #45, Chris Kunitz #14 and Jordan Staal #11 of the Pittsburgh Penguins react after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Consol Energy Center on April 27, 2011, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Lightning defeated the Penguins 1-0. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

The 2012 playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers now lives in Penguins and Flyers lore, but for wholly different reasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 22: Fans dressed in Flyers colors fill the arena as the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 22, 2012, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won the game 5-1 to eliminate the Penguins from the playoffs. Paul Bereswill / Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 22: Philadelphia Flyers fans hold up a sign with the Pittsburgh Penguins losing to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 22, 2012, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won the game 5-1 to eliminate the Penguins from the playoffs. Paul Bereswill / Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 22: Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers shakes hands with Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins after Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 22, 2012, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Penguins 5-1 to win this series in six games. Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Penguins had amassed something of a super team for the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs. Longtime power forward, Jarome Iginla, was acquired via trade, as were Douglas Murray and Brenden Morrow. While the Penguins made it to the Eastern Conference Final, they would be swept in four games by the Boston Bruins.

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 07: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins shakes hands with Johnny Boychuk #55 of the Boston Bruins after the Bruins defeated the Penguins 1-0 in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on June 7, 2013, in Boston, United States. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

More playoff disappointment would arise after the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, with Crosby and the Penguins getting booted from Lord Stanley's competition by the New York Rangers. Longtime head coach Dan Bylsma would lose his job and be replaced by Mike Johnston.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 13: Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers shakes hands with the Pittsburgh Penguins after Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 13, 2014, at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jamie Sabau / Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 13: Head Coach Dan Bylsma of the Pittsburgh Penguins watches his team play the New York Rangers in the first period of Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 13, 2014, at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. New York defeated Pittsburgh 2-1 to advance to the next round. Jamie Sabau / Getty Images

Johnston's tenure as bench boss only lasted roughly a season-and-a-half, losing his lone playoff series against the Rangers.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike Johnston of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Consol Energy Center on October 17, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gregory Shamus/NHLI via Getty Images

Changing fortunes

Johnston would be fired in December 2015 after an up-and-down start to the season. He would be replaced by Mike Sullivan. The last time the Penguins made an in-season coaching change, they hoisted the Stanley Cup above their heads.

The Penguins, now rejuvenated and playing a fast, offensive brand of hockey, rode their momentum through the spring of 2016 to once again become kings of the NHL.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) in the first period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 12, 2016, at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group) MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

SAN JOSE, CA - JUNE 12: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup after their 3-1 victory to win the Stanley Cup against the San Jose Sharks in Game Six of the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final at SAP Center on June 12, 2016, in San Jose, California. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

SAN JOSE, CA - JUNE 12: Sidney Crosby #87 and Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate after their 3-1 victory to win the Stanley Cup against the San Jose Sharks in Game Six of the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final at SAP Center on June 12, 2016, in San Jose, California. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Fast forward one year later, and Crosby and the Penguins would become the first team in the salary cap era to win back-to-back championships.

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and his teammates celebrate with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

Climbing leaderboards

While the Penguins haven't fared all that well in recent playoff series, Crosby has continued to hit impressive individual milestones. On February 21, 2021, Crosby became the first player in franchise history to play 1,000 games for the club.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 20: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is honored for his 1000th NHL appearance prior to their game against the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EMILEE CHINN / Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 20: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins hugs Evgeni Malkin #71 during a pregame ceremony honoring Crosby for his 1000th NHL appearance prior to their game against the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 20: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms up with his teammates prior to their game against the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Crosby's teammates are all wearing the number 87 to honor his 1000th NHL game. / Getty Images

The captain scored his 500th career goal on February 15, 2022, against the Flyers.

What else can Sidney Crosby do to amaze fans and players across the NHL? Only time will tell.

Crosby will captain his team for the 18th straight season starting October 13 when the 2022-23 season begins against the Arizona Coyotes.