Sidney Crosby turns 35: A look back at some of Crosby's greatest moments
By Garrett Behanna
/ CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - August 7, 1987. For Pittsburgh Penguins fans, this date is synonymous with one thing and one thing only: the birth of Penguins' captain, superstar, and future Hockey Hall of Famer, Sidney Crosby.
No longer is Crosby nicknamed "Sid the Kid." His bright-eyed and babyfaced look has given way to a grizzled veteran with a hint of gray throughout his appearance.
As the old saying goes, however, age is just a number, and for Crosby, even now at 35 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down in what has become a young man's game. In 69 games played during the 2021-22 season, Crosby scored an impressive 31 goals, collecting an additional 53 assists for 84 points. Crosby's consistency has earned him countless accolades through the years, including an impressive feat that is still active today.
Sidney Crosby isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native said he'd like to play at least three more seasons of professional hockey.
With that in mind, take a trip down memory lane to see how Crosby has evolved from a kid into a man and from a junior phenom into a bona fide legend of the game.
The draft pick that changed a franchise's fortunes
Sidney Crosby has been in the spotlight since his schoolboy years, dominating the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League (193 points in 73 games), the United States High School Preparatory program (162 points in 57 games), as well as his now-infamous two-year campaign in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (303 points in 121 games).
Drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby parlayed his junior success into an incredible 39-goal, 102-point rookie season in 2005-06. Amid increasing rumors of financial struggle and potential relocation, Sidney Crosby's debut effectively helped keep the Penguins in Pittsburgh, setting the scene for nearly 20 years of unparalleled dominance.
Defying the odds
Crosby became the youngest captain in NHL history (21 years 10 months 5 days), to lead his band of men to the mountaintop, toppling an impressive Detroit Red Wings team to win the franchise's third Stanley Cup in 2009.
Injury strikes
Crosby would take two hits to the head, one from Washington Capitals forward, David Steckel on January 1, 2011, and another from Tampa Bay Lightning blue liner, Victor Hedman on January 5. After experiencing several concussion symptoms, Crosby did not return for the rest of the regular season and missed the 2011 playoffs.
Crosby would miss the first 20 games of the 2011-12 season due to the lingering effects of his concussion. He returned on November 21, 2011, in a game against the New York Islanders, scoring two goals and two assists in a 5-0 shutout victory.
Crosby's concussion-like symptoms had reared their head again by December 2011, resulting in Crosby once again leaving the ice until March 15, 2012, scoring an assist in a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers.
A wasted era?
Following their Stanley Cup victory in 2009, many assumed the Penguins would win multiple championships with their young, talented squad. Dreams of a dynasty were dashed in 2010 following a second-round playoff defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens. Game 7 on May 12, 2010, would be the final game at Mellon Arena.
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's injuries prevented the Penguins from progressing past the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, even with a 3-1 series lead.
The 2012 playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers now lives in Penguins and Flyers lore, but for wholly different reasons.
The Penguins had amassed something of a super team for the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs. Longtime power forward, Jarome Iginla, was acquired via trade, as were Douglas Murray and Brenden Morrow. While the Penguins made it to the Eastern Conference Final, they would be swept in four games by the Boston Bruins.
More playoff disappointment would arise after the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, with Crosby and the Penguins getting booted from Lord Stanley's competition by the New York Rangers. Longtime head coach Dan Bylsma would lose his job and be replaced by Mike Johnston.
Johnston's tenure as bench boss only lasted roughly a season-and-a-half, losing his lone playoff series against the Rangers.
Changing fortunes
Johnston would be fired in December 2015 after an up-and-down start to the season. He would be replaced by Mike Sullivan. The last time the Penguins made an in-season coaching change, they hoisted the Stanley Cup above their heads.
The Penguins, now rejuvenated and playing a fast, offensive brand of hockey, rode their momentum through the spring of 2016 to once again become kings of the NHL.
Fast forward one year later, and Crosby and the Penguins would become the first team in the salary cap era to win back-to-back championships.
Climbing leaderboards
While the Penguins haven't fared all that well in recent playoff series, Crosby has continued to hit impressive individual milestones. On February 21, 2021, Crosby became the first player in franchise history to play 1,000 games for the club.
The captain scored his 500th career goal on February 15, 2022, against the Flyers.
What else can Sidney Crosby do to amaze fans and players across the NHL? Only time will tell.
Crosby will captain his team for the 18th straight season starting October 13 when the 2022-23 season begins against the Arizona Coyotes.