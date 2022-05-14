Sidney Crosby returns to practice ahead of game seven

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's all hands on deck for the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their game seven clash with the New York Rangers tomorrow night.

In a surprising twist to all the drama, Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, made his return to the ice during Saturday afternoon's optional practice.

Video evidence of Sidney Crosby warming up before practice. pic.twitter.com/CwNELglMLx — Shelly Anderson (@_ShellyAnderson) May 14, 2022

Crosby has not played since game five when he was hit in the head by Rangers defenseman, Jacob Trouba.

There he is 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fUakme777M — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 14, 2022

Before leaving the series, Crosby was lighting up the stat sheet, scoring two goals and nine points in just five contests.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was also present for the optional skate, participating in a full fashion as he inches closer to a potential return from his foot injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stopped short of guaranteeing anyone's return to the lineup but noted his encouragement with everyone's progress.

Sullivan on whether Crosby, Rakell and Jarry could be game-time decisions: "We'll take each day as it comes. I'm not going to speculate at this point. They're obviously on the ice, that's encouraging. They're making progress." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 14, 2022

The Penguins will have one final chance to advance to the second round for the first time since 2018 if they can topple the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

Game seven will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet as well as the Penguins Radio Network, 105.9 WXDX. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.