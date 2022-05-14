Watch CBS News
Sidney Crosby returns to practice ahead of game seven

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's all hands on deck for the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their game seven clash with the New York Rangers tomorrow night.

In a surprising twist to all the drama, Penguins captain, Sidney Crosby, made his return to the ice during Saturday afternoon's optional practice.

Crosby has not played since game five when he was hit in the head by Rangers defenseman, Jacob Trouba.

Before leaving the series, Crosby was lighting up the stat sheet, scoring two goals and nine points in just five contests.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was also present for the optional skate, participating in a full fashion as he inches closer to a potential return from his foot injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stopped short of guaranteeing anyone's return to the lineup but noted his encouragement with everyone's progress.

The Penguins will have one final chance to advance to the second round for the first time since 2018 if they can topple the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

Game seven will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet as well as the Penguins Radio Network, 105.9 WXDX. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.

