Sidney Crosby reacts to fellow Cole Harbour native, long-time friend Nathan MacKinnon winning the Stanley Cup
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon already had a lot in common as hockey players from Nova Scotia, but now they have another thing in common -- being Stanley Cup champions.
MacKinnon helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, scoring a goal in the Avs' 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa.
MacKinnon, who is a good friend of Crosby, said after the game that he viewed things as being a good omen when he checked into his hotel room where the number ended in 87, the number Crosby has become famous for wearing.
Crosby said after the game how happy he was for MacKinnon, noting how hard he has worked and how glad he is being rewarded.
MacKinnon added that he hopes Crosby will be the drunkest guy at his Cup party, after he attended two for Crosby in 2016 and 2017.
