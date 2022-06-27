Sidney Crosby reacts to fellow Cole Harbour native, long-time friend Nathan MacKinnon winning the Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon already had a lot in common as hockey players from Nova Scotia, but now they have another thing in common -- being Stanley Cup champions.

MacKinnon helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, scoring a goal in the Avs' 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa.

MacKinnon, who is a good friend of Crosby, said after the game that he viewed things as being a good omen when he checked into his hotel room where the number ended in 87, the number Crosby has become famous for wearing.

Nathan MacKinnon tells @emilymkaplan that he viewed it as a good #StanleyCup omen when he was assigned hotel room No. 1787 yesterday -- a nod to his close friend Sidney Crosby. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2022

Crosby said after the game how happy he was for MacKinnon, noting how hard he has worked and how glad he is being rewarded.

Sidney Crosby just now on Nathan MacKinnon:

“I am really happy for Nate. I know how much it means to him and his family. I have seen how hard he’s worked to achieve this and glad that he’s got rewarded and gets to experience everything that comes with winning. It’s special.” — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2022

MacKinnon added that he hopes Crosby will be the drunkest guy at his Cup party, after he attended two for Crosby in 2016 and 2017.