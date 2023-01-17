Sidney Crosby becomes highest scoring player in NHL overtime history with assist against Anaheim
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add another achievement to Sidney Crosby's long list of records and accolades he currently holds.
On Monday night at PPG Paints Arena, Sidney Crosby registered an assist on Jake Guentzel's game-winning goal.
With that assist, Crosby increases his career overtime point total to 39, moving into first place on the NHL's all-time list.
Alex Ovechkin sits right behind Crosby with 38 points.
Other active players rounding out the Top 10 on the all-time list include:
- Patrick Kane. 35 points
- Evgeni Malkin, 33 points
- Jakub Vorecek, 32 points
- Erik Karlsson, 31 points
