Sidney Crosby has milestone night during Pens 6-5 win over Detroit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a milestone night for Sidney Crosby as the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into a playoff spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference.

The Penguins came out on top in overtime with a 6-5 win thanks to defenseman Erik Karlsson, but it was Crosby who made two other big headlines at PPG Paints Arena.

During the win that put the Penguins back into the Eastern Conference's second wild card spot, Crosby scored a goal and added two assists and achieved two separate milestones.

Crosby first moved into a tie for 10th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with a goal in the second period.

TOP-10 IN NHL HISTORY!



Sidney Crosby is the first player to enter the NHL's top-10 points list since Jaromir Jagr did so over 16 years ago on February 19, 2008. pic.twitter.com/r6IaQfAqmq — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 12, 2024

He wasn't done with the milestones for the night, however.

It was Karlsson's overtime goal that came from a Crosby pass that was the Penguins' captain's 1,000th of his illustrious career.

We've witnessed greatness 1,000 times and counting 🤯



Sidney Crosby has become just the 14th player in NHL history (and seventh fastest!) to record 1,000 career assists. pic.twitter.com/zkVOGZYqCL — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 12, 2024

Crosby is just the 14th player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Getting hot at the right time

The Penguins are now 7-0-3 in their last ten games and have taken control of their own fate with three games remaining on their regular season calendar.

The Pens will play host to the Bruins on Saturday night and then wrap up their season schedule with a final home game Monday gainst the Predators and a road game against the Islanders in New York on Wednesday.

If the Penguins win all three of their remaining games, they will qualify for the postseason.

Should they drop one or more games along the way, they can still qualify, but will need help in the form of losses by the Red Wings and Capitals, who sit one point below Pittsburgh in the standings.