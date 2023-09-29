Must see: Sidney Crosby makes young fan's day with one simple gesture

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - He's won Stanley Cups, scoring titles, Olympic gold medals, and has a resume longer than most of the three rivers, but even with all of that, Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby is still finding ways to make dreams come true.

During the team's preseason bout with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, as the team was exiting the ice for intermission, with a puck in hand, Crosby saw one young fan standing above the Penguins' tunnel and took the chance to make a memory.

Crosby flipped the puck up to the boy and his reaction went through all the ranges of emotion. From happy to excited, to laughter, and even some tears of disbelief.

For Sidney Crosby, giving back to the youth of Pittsburgh is nothing new.

In 2008, he played a pivotal role in founding the "Little Penguins" program, a learn-to-play hockey initiative that provides Pittsburgh children ages 5-9 with head-to-toe hockey equipment and gives them a chance to learn how to play the sport.

Each season, the Little Penguins program hosts a practice at the Penguins' practice facility at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry where Crosby, along with some of his teammates, will help coach the new hockey players.

The program has been credited with growing the game in the city and producing talent that has gone on to do spectacular things, including West Mifflin's own Logan Cooley who is now with the Arizona Coyotes and was selected third overall in the NHL Draft in 2022.

It may have been just a single puck, but it created a lifelong fan.