Sidney Crosby clinches 18th straight point-per-game season with 2 points in loss to Rangers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the 18th straight season, Sidney Crosby has averaged more than a point-per-game when it comes to scoring.
Crosby ensured the point-per-game pace when he scored his 82nd point of the season in a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
Only Wayne Gretzky has registered more point-per-game seasons (19), whose record Crosby could tie with another point-per-game season next year.
Crosby currently sits just nine points shy of the 1,500 career point mark.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.