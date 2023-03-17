Watch CBS News
Sidney Crosby clinches 18th straight point-per-game season with 2 points in loss to Rangers

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the 18th straight season, Sidney Crosby has averaged more than a point-per-game when it comes to scoring.

Crosby ensured the point-per-game pace when he scored his 82nd point of the season in a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night. 

Only Wayne Gretzky has registered more point-per-game seasons (19), whose record Crosby could tie with another point-per-game season next year.

Crosby currently sits just nine points shy of the 1,500 career point mark. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 1:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

