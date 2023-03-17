Sidney Crosby clinches 18th straight point-per-game season with 2 points in loss to Rangers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the 18th straight season, Sidney Crosby has averaged more than a point-per-game when it comes to scoring.

Crosby ensured the point-per-game pace when he scored his 82nd point of the season in a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby recorded his 82nd point of the season tonight, ensuring that he will average a point per game for the 18th time in his 18-year career.



In NHL history, only Gretzky (19) has more point-per-game seasons than Crosby.



Only Wayne Gretzky has registered more point-per-game seasons (19), whose record Crosby could tie with another point-per-game season next year.

Crosby currently sits just nine points shy of the 1,500 career point mark.