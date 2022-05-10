Sidney Crosby becomes 6th player in NHL history to score 200 playoff points

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday night was a big night for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but for Sidney Crosby, it was another achievement in a career full of remarkable feats and statistics.

The Penguins routed the Rangers in a 7-2 win during Game 4 of the first round playoff series between the two teams.

During the win Crosby registered a goal and two assists, with the 2nd assist giving him his 200th career point in the NHL playoffs.

Only five players in NHL history have scored more playoff points, with former Penguins forward Jaromir Jagr ahead of Crosby on the all-time list by just one point.

With an assist on Jake Guentzel’s goal, Sidney Crosby became the sixth player in @NHL history to record 200 playoff points. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/ufkkirJ4v0 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) May 10, 2022

The full list of the top six NHL playoff performers of all time is below:

Wayne Gretzky - 382 points

Mark Messier - 295 points

Jarri Kurri - 233 points

Glenn Anderson - 214 points

Jaromir Jagr - 201 points

Sidney Crosby - 200 points

Crosby can move into the top five of all time with two more points.

He and the Penguins will look to defeat the Rangers in Game 5 on Wednesday night, which would advance them into the 2nd round of the playoffs.