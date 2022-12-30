Sidney Crosby appointed as Officer to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby is getting another award, this time for his service to his home country of Canada.

On Thursday, Crosby was appointed as an Officer in the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors for those who enrich the lives of others and make a difference.

Sidney Crosby has been appointed an officer to the Order of Canada, it was announced by the Governor General of Canada.



Crosby was named for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth.https://t.co/hfMTvUzGUM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 29, 2022

Crosby's receiving the award for "being one of the greatest hockey players of all time, and for supporting community service initiatives for youth."

He'll get his insignia at a special ceremony.