Should we still wear masks as restrictions ease?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Now that the major hospitals have lifted their masking requirements, does that signal the final all-clear?

Or should we hang onto, and even still wear, our masks?

For years, we have watched those overseas wearing masks on normal days and out of habit. As it turns out, they were onto something.

For decades, the treadmill of seasonal illnesses has been a constant; then came the pandemic and masking.

"We've seen that it actually does decrease the risk of spreading viral diseases," according to Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network.

"Masking decreases the risk of all respiratory infections," said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC's Chief Medical Officer.

The reason is simple.

"We've shown that it does decrease the amount of air that you are breathing that's coming out of someone else's mouth," Dr. Lamb said.

And coming out of that mouth, riding on breath, dr. Lamb said, are the particles that lead to the flu, RSV, and even colds, numbers that went down to almost zero while we all wore the masks.

"And once we stopped doing masking, we actually saw the return of influenza, RSV, things like that," Dr. Yealy added.

Dr. Yealy said that even though mask mandates have been lifted, they still have a purpose.

"The more mature in our population are people who have multiple other conditions. [People with] heart, lung, and neurologic conditions should consider masking, particularly if they're going to be in a crowded area," Dr. Yealy advised.

While the doctors said the immunocompromised and elderly should mask up, Dr. Lamb said we all should consider it, especially in certain places.

"Anywhere that you're going to be in an enclosed space with a lot of people you don't know."

It boils down to a self-assessment of your risk tolerance, and most healthy folks, especially those vaccinated against the respiratory bug, should be okay maskless but not feel any hesitation to put one on if the situation warrants.

So, is it a matter of personal preference?

Absolutely, but do not take the hospitals dropping their policies as a sign they do not believe in masking; quite the contrary, they believe that masks have a role in selective areas where people are the most vulnerable.