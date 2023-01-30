Shots fired overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh, police investigating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. near Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

Several buildings, a parked car, and a box truck were damaged, including a police cruiser. Police said they don't believe the car was targeted.

In the surveillance video obtained by KDKA, people were scrambling for cover. So far, there's no word on who pulled the trigger.

An investigation is ongoing.