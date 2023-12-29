Shots fired in parking lot of Pittsburgh-area airport leads to police chase

1 in custody after shots fired at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

1 in custody after shots fired at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

1 in custody after shots fired at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody after police said he fired shots at a vehicle in the parking lot of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Officials said the suspect led police on a vehicle chase throughout Westmoreland County after the shots fired incident on Friday, which they believe was targeted.

Police said the man fired shots at a box truck being driven by a contactor in the parking lot of the airport before leading several police departments on a chase through Latrobe, Derry and Blairsville.

"After the shooting, we immediately got a (be on the lookout) out for all assisting agencies to be on the lookout for that exact description of the vehicle. Within five to 10 minutes, state police had located the vehicle and began a vehicle pursuit of it," Westmoreland County Park Police Captain Jeff Shearer said.

Taking off down Route 30, the suspect led police on a high-speed chase through Latrobe and Derry before crashing in Blairsville.

"He went through several towns at high speeds, with a lot of police cars chasing him," Shearer said. "And I'm very grateful no one was hurt."

The suspect nor the victim were injured. The suspect has not been identified. The reason behind the shooting remains unknown.

Charges are pending against the suspect.