1 detained after shots fired in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are investigating reports of shots fired in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were notified of shots fired Tuesday in the area of Coffey Way. Officials said police "located evidence of a shooting," but there are no injuries currently.

One person has been detained. No other information was released.

Also in the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said an officer was injured trying to break up a fight.

Officials said police responded to Market Square for a reported fight. While at the scene, an officer suffered a hand injury trying to break up the fight.