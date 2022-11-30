Watch CBS News
Local News

1 detained after shots fired in Downtown Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: November 29, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: November 29, 2022 02:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are investigating reports of shots fired in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were notified of shots fired Tuesday in the area of Coffey Way. Officials said police "located evidence of a shooting," but there are no injuries currently. 

One person has been detained. No other information was released. 

Also in the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said an officer was injured trying to break up a fight. 

Officials said police responded to Market Square for a reported fight. While at the scene, an officer suffered a hand injury trying to break up the fight.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.