Police: Woman found hiding in Coraopolis McDonald's walk-in cooler after shooting gun

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested after police say she was shooting a gun outside of a McDonald's in Coraopolis.

Police say they found Amber Marie Caton hiding inside a walk-in cooler at McDonald's on Fourth Avenue in Coraopolis early Friday morning.

According to police paperwork, officers responded to the area for reports of a woman with blonde hair and a white shirt shooting a gun. As officers were driving around looking for the suspect, they noticed the glass door to McDonald's was broken out.

During a search of the restaurant, they found the suspect matching witnesses' descriptions hiding in the walk-in cooler.

The suspect, later identified as Caton, was taken into custody. When Caton was interviewed, she told police she was drinking at a nearby saloon with friends. The next thing she remembers is sitting in the back of the police car.

People who live in the area said while the circumstances are unusual, they're not surprised.

"It's crazy, scary," said Coraopolis residents Ernie Yokley. "You can't even walk down the streets of Cory anymore. You never know if you're going to get shot at or hit or shot around. It's pretty scary."

Caton is facing several charges including burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault.