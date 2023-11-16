Watch CBS News
Victim in critical condition after shooting at Pittsburgh-area AutoZone

By Mamie Bah

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A victim is in critical condition after a shooting at an AutoZone in Wilkinsburg on Thursday. 

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting at the AutoZone on Penn Avenue. 

Police said the suspect ran away after he shot someone. "He shot him three times and he left," a witness told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah.

First responders found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after they were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.  

autozone.png
A victim is in critical condition after a shooting at the AutoZone on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 16, 2023.  (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police didn't release any other details. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 1:57 PM EST

