2 shot inside Wilkinsburg apartment building

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot Monday inside an apartment building in Wilkinsburg.

Police were called to Meadow Wood 1 on Wright Street around 3 p.m. for the shooting. Two people were taken to local hospitals, police told KDKA-TV.

Sources say one person was shot in the stomach and leg, while the other victim was shot in the shoulder. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Sources added two suspects left the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. There have been no arrests.