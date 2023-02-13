Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot inside Wilkinsburg apartment building

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 shot inside Wilkinsburg apartment building
2 shot inside Wilkinsburg apartment building 01:06

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot Monday inside an apartment building in Wilkinsburg.

Police were called to Meadow Wood 1 on Wright Street around 3 p.m. for the shooting. Two people were taken to local hospitals, police told KDKA-TV. 

Sources say one person was shot in the stomach and leg, while the other victim was shot in the shoulder. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Sources added two suspects left the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz. There have been no arrests.

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.