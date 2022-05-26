Watch CBS News
Shooting victim dropped off at hospital, police investigate possible crime scene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a possible crime scene after a gunshot victim was dropped off at an area hospital on Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was in stable condition when he was dropped off.

From there, police located a potential crime scene in the 7400 block of Frankstown Road.

No further details were made available.

May 26, 2022

