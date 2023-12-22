Watch CBS News
2 reportedly shot in parking lot near The Waterfront

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were reportedly shot near The Waterfront. 

Dispatchers say two people were shot in a parking lot on East Waterfront Drive on Friday. 

Details are limited, and police haven't released any information. No details on the victims' conditions were immediately available. 

The Waterfront is home to several stores and establishments like Target, DSW, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Dave & Buster's.

KDKA-TV has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

