Shooting in McKees Rocks leads to police chase that ends in Robinson Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are accused of leading police on a vehicle chase after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Thursday.

Allegheny County police said law enforcement responded to a shooting on Bell Avenue at Hay's Manor in McKees Rocks just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives learned the suspects fled the scene in a white Audi sedan with a Maryland registration. Police spotted the vehicle in the McKees Rocks area around 3 p.m.

Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off, nearly striking an officer, police said. Two police officers shot at the vehicle, officials said. Later, police shot at the vehicle again after the driver allegedly nearly hit another officer.

The police chase ended on North Petrie Drive in Robinson Township and the two men, Steven Bryant Jr. and Gaj Walker, were apprehended in the woods. Sources tell KDKA-TV the men were found in the woods along the Montour Trail under the Groveton Bridge when an Allegheny County Housing Authority officer shot one of them.

Police said Bryant was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital. Walker was arrested.

So far, no word on what police will charge the suspects with. They're working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to determine the charges.