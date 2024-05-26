Shooting death of Mercer County man ruled a homicide

FARRELL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The death of a Mercer County man has been ruled a homicide, according to county coroner John A. Libonati.

Lay'onte Hammonds, 22, was pronounced just before 3 a.m. Sunday at UPMC Horizon Shenango due to a gunshot wound.

Hammonds was transported to the hospital from the scene of the incident in Farrell, Mercer County. The incident is being investigated by the City of Farrell Police Department.

An autopsy has been scheduled to collect additional forensic information.