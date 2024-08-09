Man shot at Beaver County home, suspect taken into custody

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was shot inside a home in Monaca and a suspect was later taken into custody on Friday morning.

According to the Monaca Police Department, just after 8 a.m. on Friday morning, they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Marshall Road for a report that a man had been shot.

Once they arrived, they learned that both the victim and suspect had left the scene as the victim was en route to a hospital.

Ultimately, police were able to locate the 43-year-old victim at Planet Fitness in Center Township where Center Township police helped the man until medics were able to arrive and help get him to Allegheny General Hospital.

Police said that the man had been shot in the hand and the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was later identified as a 57-year-old man and he reportedly fled the scene in a red pickup truck.

He was later spotted in the 1000 block of Main Street in Aliquippa. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Monaca Police.

The shooting is still under investigation - the name of the suspect or the charges he is facing have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.