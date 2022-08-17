Man found shot in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found shot Wednesday in Penn Hills.

A man was found shot on Aug. 17, 2022, in Penn Hills. KDKA

Allegheny County police said officers were called to Brushton Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the arm and foot.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects.

Police are investigating.

"Investigators determined that this incident occurred throughout several blocks in the City of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills," Allegheny County police said in a release.