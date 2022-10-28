'Shrinkwrapped:' Manufacturers reducing sizes, increasing prices on candy and other goods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From inflation...to irritation.

It's bad enough that everything is costing more but adding to that growing trend of paying more and getting less, I noticed that the Halloween candy pieces seemed to be smaller than I remembered.

We'll get to that in a moment, but first a look at how manufacturers are working us.

There is no question that everything costs more to produce and then get on the shelves these days and producers' options are limited.

"They can raise the price directly, they can reformulate the product, or they can give consumers a little bit less in the package," said Consumer World Director Edgar Sworsky.

He said that they know we won't tolerate much of a price increase, so they can try what Smart Balance spread did.

"It still may be the same price, it still might be the same size, but the recipe changed," he explained.

"Shink-flation" and "skimp-flation" is an area that Sworsky is an expert and he said Smart Balance reduced the oil content by 40 percent.

"Now water is the primary ingredient so they literally watered down the product," Sworsky said.

In this case, the company heard the public outcry and by the end of the fall or beginning of winter, they'll be returning to the original recipe.

However, when it comes to juice boxes, you can't taste size reduction.

"One of the big brands, there used to be 10 in the package, then they went down to eight in the package," he said.

It also applies to milk - are you really still buying a gallon? According to Sworksy, we're used to just picking up the carton so can you notice a difference between 59 ounces and 64?

It's also hitting us in the bathroom.

"That 12-pack [of toilet paper] still looks like the same 12-pack you bought last time, you may really only have the equivalent of 11 rolls," Sworsky said.

Same deal with cereal. Sworsky said while the boxes look identical but if you turn them sideways - they've all gotten narrower.

While you can complain to the company, it often just gets you a couple of coupons, if you get a response at all.

Ok, we'll get into it. It's also impacting Halloween candy, but how?

Prices are up, but sizes and quantities in the bags are down.

Companies are counting on you not remembering how much candy you bought last year, how big the bags were, and so on.

"The prices have gone up and you may be getting smaller individual pieces," Sworksy said. "Each package inside the Halloween bag has a weight and maybe it's 13 grams each, maybe it's 15 grams, can you remember from year to year? What was the old size?"

A gram here or there can save the manufacturer a lot...all the while, you're paying more.

"Candy has been one of the big categories that have been downsized over the years," Sworksy explained. "If consumers are eating candy, they're not checking the calorie count with a nutrition label, I assure you."

He said to forget the claims by the national confectionaries that it's healthier, you're getting less per piece.

In fact, he said manufacturers know that it's a once-a-year purchase and we probably won't notice changes other than in price. You simply buy the amount you think that you'll need when the doorbell rings.

"Do you honestly remember that you bought the 165-count bag last year and now you can only find the 145-count bag?" Sworksy asked. "Isn't that the perfect opportunity then for a manufacturer to play games with the number of pieces or the size of the packages?"

The bottom line, you're paying more and getting less.