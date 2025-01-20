Over 100 shih tzus seized from Ohio home

TROY, Ohio (KDKA) — Over 100 shih tzus were rescued from deplorable conditions at an Ohio home, an animal shelter said.

According to a Facebook post from the Miami County Animal Shelter, it responded to a complaint of animal neglect in Pleasant Hill on Dec. 31 along with the sheriff's office.

When animal control officers executed a search warrant, the animal shelter said it found dogs living in deplorable conditions in the home of a person previously known as a breeder.

PRESS RELEASE The Miami County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”), with assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office,... Posted by Miami County Animal Shelter on Friday, January 17, 2025

A total of 102 shih tzus, including nine litters of puppies, were seized, and are receiving proper care at the shelter now. The first round, which includes over 20 dogs, will be available for adoption on Tuesday. They range in age from 10 weeks to 8 years.

The shelter says the seizure nearly quadrupled the number of dogs at the shelter, and now they're looking for help with supplies, food and medical funds. They also need fosters for nursing mothers and puppies.

The Miami County Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter operated by the county. Information about donations can be found on the shelter's website.

There's been no word on whether any charges would be filed in connection with the seizure.