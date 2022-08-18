Sheriff's Office arrests, charges man for calling in bomb threat to Allegheny County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a bomb threat called into the courthouse earlier this week.

Brandon Hipps is charged with terroristic threats and other counts.

He is accused of calling in the threat because he did not want to attend a court date, Sheriff Kevin Kraus said.

Sheriff Kraus says Hipps told investigators he called in the threat because he didn’t want to go to court. @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 18, 2022

The threat prompted an evacuation on Monday. About 250 people were forced out of the building while bomb-sniffing dogs and investigators checked things out.

Hipps is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

