Sheriff's Office arrests, charges man for calling in bomb threat to Allegheny County Courthouse

By Heather Lang, Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Sheriff Announces Arrest In County Courthouse Bomb Threat
Allegheny County Sheriff Announces Arrest In County Courthouse Bomb Threat 11:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a bomb threat called into the courthouse earlier this week.

Brandon Hipps is charged with terroristic threats and other counts.

He is accused of calling in the threat because he did not want to attend a court date, Sheriff Kevin Kraus said.

The threat prompted an evacuation on Monday. About 250 people were forced out of the building while bomb-sniffing dogs and investigators checked things out.

Hipps is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 1:28 PM

