Shell says 'issue' at Beaver County plant leads to flaring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shell said it had an "issue" that caused its cracker plant in Beaver County to flare.

The Shell cracker plant is Beaver County is seen flaring on Feb. 13, 2023. NewsChopper 2

The company said Monday in a Facebook post that flares "enable a safe response" to equipment malfunctions.

Shell said it expects the flaring to continue throughout the night and all appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.

"We apologize for any inconveniences and are working diligently to minimize the duration of flaring. Safety of our workers, the community and environment are top priorities for Shell Polymers Monaca," the Facebook post said.