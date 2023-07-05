Watch CBS News
Sheetz's $1.776 sale leads to high demand and long lines

By Patrick Damp

Drivers swarm Sheetz for gas sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Talk about a successful day at Sheetz. 

From 12:01 a.m. until late last night, drivers lined up at the pumps all across the area. 

Sheetz was offering gasoline at $1.776 in celebration of Independence Day. 

With long lines and high demand, many ran out of gas, including Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township, which ran out of gas just before midnight. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:46 AM

