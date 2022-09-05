Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheetz to cut price of diesel fuel to $4.49 per gallon through the month of September

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Truck drivers and those whose vehicles use diesel will be able to get a break on the price of fuel if they fill up at Sheetz this month. 

The company says that in celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which runs from September 11-17, it will be reducing the price of diesel fuel at all of its 650+ locations which offer diesel to $4.49 per gallon.

According to AAA, the current average price of diesel fuel in Pennsylvania is $5.31, approximately 80 cents more expensive per gallon than what Sheetz will be offering. 

"Truck drivers are the backbone of this country," said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. "As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them."

The lower fuel prices will be offered through September 30. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 1:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.