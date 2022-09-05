Sheetz to cut price of diesel fuel to $4.49 per gallon through the month of September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Truck drivers and those whose vehicles use diesel will be able to get a break on the price of fuel if they fill up at Sheetz this month.

The company says that in celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which runs from September 11-17, it will be reducing the price of diesel fuel at all of its 650+ locations which offer diesel to $4.49 per gallon.

According to AAA, the current average price of diesel fuel in Pennsylvania is $5.31, approximately 80 cents more expensive per gallon than what Sheetz will be offering.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of this country," said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. "As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them."

The lower fuel prices will be offered through September 30.